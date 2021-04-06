20 times people doing group projects decided to shame their classmates online.

If you've ever been part of a group project, then you already know just how frustrating the experience is. Like clockwork, almost every group project results in one person carrying the lion's share of the work while the others slack off or avoid the task altogether.

Unfortunately, this dynamic is made worse by the fact that everyone shares the same grade. So if one person works their butt off to get an A, all the slackers benefit without pitching. And conversely, when someone tries and it all falls apart, they're forced to take the failing grade along with the slackers.

Even if you're the guilty one avoiding all the work in the group project, it's likely you still don't enjoy the stress of having your phone blown up by class acquaintances you'll never text again. Which is to say, there are maybe five people on earth who enjoy group projects, while the rest of us think of them with a deep shudder.