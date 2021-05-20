20 times someone gave bad legal advice online and got shamed for it.

The popularity of shows like "Law and Order" have inspired scores of people at home to speculate on the law, our justice system, and how it all works. While the public interest is ultimately good, since a world with more curious or attentive people is ideal, shows like this can often trick people into thinking they're experts when they're not.

Which is to say, there are a lot of people who act as armchair lawyers when in reality, they have very little actual knowledge about the law.

Luckily, there are plenty of actual people working in law who log onto the internet to dispel bad takes and shut down myths, and the Bad Legal Takes account is dedicated to documenting these exchanges, as well as the takes that are so bad they require no counterargument.

If you want to laugh, cringe, or to learn something, look no further.