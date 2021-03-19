20 times someone posted a lie online and got called out.

Everyone lies sometimes. Even the most honest among us has accidentally exaggerated a story to the point of lying about a detail, nodded emphatically when someone asked if we like a movie we've secretly never seen, or gushed about a friend's new ugly haircut.

While there are many discussions to be had about the lines between accidental lies, little white lies, medium lies, betrayals, and pathological lying, one thing is for sure: there's a difference between an accidental fib and a curated fabrication. Telling a loved one their haircut looks good to boost their confidence is miles away from having a secret family or spreading conspiracy theories.

For this reason, it can be exceedingly satisfying to expose people who actively spread lies, and the internet makes that task even easier. The subreddit Quit Your Bull is a goldmine of screenshots of people who lied online and got called out publicly.