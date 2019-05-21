20 tour guides share the weirdest things tourists have done. Sir, that's what toilets are for.

Working as a tour guide is not for the faint of heart, or those lacking in patience. Your job is essentially a mash-up of several jobs: storyteller, historian, navigator, and unfortunately, babysitter for very stupid and entitled people.

Luckily, the majority of people going on tours are curious visitors who want a peep into the history and culture of a city. However, it only takes a few bad eggs to make a story, and there are more than a few bad eggs who fall under the umbrella of tourist.

In a recent Reddit thread, tour guides from across the world shared the worst things they've seen tourists do, and it's a veritable nightmare.

1. el_schkwappo literally had to save tourist teens from their own stupidity.

"About 15 years ago, I worked as a deckhand on a line of boats that took people out to Fort Sumter. The trip was about an hour each way. One day, we were about halfway there and two teenagers decided it would be fun to jump off and try to swim to shore." "This is in Charleston harbor, which has a pretty solid tidal current, lots of boat traffic, and probably more sharks than one would like to think about."