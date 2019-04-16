20 twins share crazy 'wrong twin' moments that make The Parent Trap look mild.

Having an identical twin isn't always full of Parent Trap level scheming and shenanigans, but that doesn't mean there aren't endless stories of twins finding themselves in cinematic situations.

Even if you don't have estranged divorced parents you're trying to prank into falling back in love, having a sibling with your same face inevitably lands you in some funny situations.

In a recent Reddit thread, twins from across the world chimed in with some of their juiciest "wrong twin" stories, and some of these need to be fleshed out into screenplays.

1. texanlifeforme almost got in trouble in front of their girlfriend.