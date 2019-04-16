20 twins share crazy 'wrong twin' moments that make The Parent Trap look mild.

Having an identical twin isn't always full of Parent Trap level scheming and shenanigans, but that doesn't mean there aren't endless stories of twins finding themselves in cinematic situations.
Even if you don't have estranged divorced parents you're trying to prank into falling back in love, having a sibling with your same face inevitably lands you in some funny situations.
In a recent Reddit thread, twins from across the world chimed in with some of their juiciest "wrong twin" stories, and some of these need to be fleshed out into screenplays.
1. texanlifeforme almost got in trouble in front of their girlfriend.
"Identical twin here attending the same college as my twin brother. I was walking with my girlfriend at the time during my freshman year, and another girl approached me and said, “Ohhh so this is why you didn’t want to call me back.” I didn’t know this girl, but it also didn’t register at the time that she was referring to my twin—who I assume ghosted her."
"I told this girl she must be mistaken, and she says, “No I know it’s you—we met in the dorms.” And then it clicked for me. So I explained that she was confusing me for my twin brother, but the most awkward part is that she didn’t believe a word I was saying and thought I was just using the twin story to try to get rid of her. I had her call “me” at the time and show her that my phone wasn’t ringing and that she was calling my twin. My girlfriend was upset at first, but then basically realized the humor in the situation as it was unfolding."
2. Fantom1107's twin friends are pros at rolling with the punches.
"Twin friends from high school and I all went to the same college. I was eating lunch outside the cafe with one of them and this guy comes up and starts talking to him. Solid couple minutes of conversation and the guy walks away. My buddy says "I have no idea who that was, must know my brother" and continues eating like nothing happened. They both are the type who can shoot the shit with anyone so they fucked with people all the time."
3. dingusfunk's own grandparents mixed them up.
"My grandparents were getting us ready for kindergarten. They put the wrong nametags on us but we did not notice. I was just sitting in class and all of the sudden the teacher goes "(my brothers name), you're in the wrong class". (We had different teachers). She brings me to my brother's classroom, and takes him to hers."
"I was so scared I didnt say anything, and I felt like I did something wrong. After a few minutes I was so freaked out about being in an unfamiliar place and seeing all the strange faces I started crying. My brothers kindergarten teacher figured out what was wrong and sent us back to our real classrooms.
Me and my twin are fraternal and look nothing alike. This was like the 3rd week of class."
4. Mypronounsarexandand gladly received their twin's compliment.
"Me and my twin are both in the same major at the same school. I’m told we stand out a bit and are quite recognizable cause people see us all over and never realize we’re twins."
"Anyways, on one of my trips to college a couple months back I had a guy come up to me and confess how much he looked up to me about how I always sit in the front show up every day and seem smart and always do well. He was talking about my brother cause I didn’t show up to class too often."
5. DarrenEdwards dated a girl who had twin problems.
"I dated a girl who's twin was a life drawing model on campus. Guys were always approaching her when they mistook her and assumed that since they had seen her nude, she was easy."
6. danopeneye's brother got mixed up on his wedding day.
"I'm the brother of (older) identical twins and during the eldest's wedding (J), his twin (P) and myself were his groomsmen."
"As part of this, we were greeting guests as they arrived, shaking their hands and saying welcome etc. It didn't take long for guests to start congratulating P on his wedding, causing him to laugh and correct them... at first."
"A lot of J's wife's family were from overseas, so they certainly hadn't met P before and may not have even known that J had a twin - so once they started arriving, it became a constant stream of people congratulating P on his wedding - eventually he stopped correcting them and just slightly awkwardly saying "Thanks.".
7. kylegtfan got slapped on behalf of his brother.
"We were in middle school, was on the school bus and heard someone call my twin brothers name “J”. I turn and see his girlfriend extremely upset, and she slaps me right across the face, I was just dumbfounded and didn’t say a word as she walked away.
I passed the message along to him later with a much harder slap. Good times!"
8. laurosaurus_rex's dad and uncle are pros at messing with people.
"This was my dad’s story, but he and my uncle look EXACTLY alike (to the point where their wives of 2+decades have confused them). When they were in college my dad was the lead in a show and my uncle came to see it opening night. My uncle saw his chance and, while my dad was in the bathroom, burst through the curtains and said “that’s it! I’ve had it! I can’t work with these people anymore” and stormed off. The director was basically shitting himself bc nobody knew that my dad had a twin until my dad came back and (once he saw everyone’s faces) basically said “yeah, my twin is coming tonight. He messed with y’all, right?”
9. E_Logic got threatened with jail.
"My twin had recently joined the Navy and was at boot camp. I on the other hand, was walking around the grocery store when a man came running up to me in a panic. He began to shout, "What in the hell are you doing here?! You're going to go to federal prison!" A bit shocked, I assumed it was just some crazy person, and started to back away but he followed."
"So, I said "Sir, I don't know what you're talking about." He then proceeded to say my twins name and then I started laughing. He still very panicked and now angry asked why I thought this was funny. I explained I am such-and-such's twin. He didn't believe me until I finally pulled my I.D. out to prove I was who I said I was. He then apologized and explained he was her enlisting officer and was very concerned when he saw me."
10. little-red-f0x enjoys their double life.
"I’ve got a twin who works at Starbucks. I always get an employee discount!"
11. SilentPear's friend aged much quicker than their twin.
"Had a coworker who had kids 5 years before his twin. He started looking so much older people just assumed he was an older brother. Guys at the gym would come up to him thinking he was the other brother and tell hook he looked like shit. Other way around, too; guys would come up to his brother and tell him he looked great thinking it was my friend. The difference was crazy."
12. FederalCollege had to start yelling their identity.
"I transferred to my twin brother's university. By that point, he had already become friendly with a lot of people on campus (students and faculty alike) and was a "face" of the university. Meanwhile, I was a new student and didn't even know my way around. It's not really one event, but the culmination of it being a repeated thing when someone would wave at me, or run up to talk to me, and I'd have to explain that I'm not my brother. And that "no, I'm not fucking with you. Yes, I know we look exactly the same. And yes, I'm pretty certain I'm not my brother."
"It got bad enough that I had a knee-jerk reaction to just yell out "I'm not [my brother's name]" whenever I noticed anyone trying to get my attention. Sometimes a conversation would go on for minutes of that person just non-stop talking before I finally got a voice in to tell them that I don't know who they are."
"My brother ended up telling me that he heard I bumped into these people and that they said I was really awkward as if there's a non-awkward way out of that situation."
13. Dexter_Bates made the mistake of counseling at the same camp as their twin.
"My twin brother and I were counselors at a summer camp. We were in different huts so we led different aged kids for a week. Whenever I would pass the kids he was counseling or vice-versa, they would scream confused and ask many questions. It became a daily debacle."
14. jesus_crimmity accidentally sexually harassed their girlfriend's twin.
"I'm not a twin, but I'm dating one. I came up behind my girlfriends sister and smacked her ass, they share clothes sometimes and look EXACTLY alike especially from behind. It was so awkward that I have to say my girlfriends name to confirm it's really her."
15. emiliejack's twin students ended up pranking themselves.
"I’m a teacher and when I was student teaching there were twin girls. They were super cute and very hard to tell apart. I finally got to the point where I could tell which was which. One morning I confidently called them by their names, but they corrected me, I made note of what they were wearing and kept them straight the rest of the morning."
"Well we were going over a lessons and I call on Twin A she began to cry and said I’m not twin A I’m twin B. They decided that they were going to switch on us that morning, but then got upset when we called them the wrong name. We laughed so hard about it after the fact and their mom was appalled that they were already switching places in Kindergarten!"
16. Lurkist almost got beat up for teasing the wrong twin.
"Had a buddy from the skatepark who had a twin. This guy and I would always shit talk each other. One day I see him and walk up to him: "What's up dipshit? The fuck you dressed like that for? It's not gonna make your busted ass skate any better".
"Excuse me?"
"You go deaf too dumbass?"
"He gets in my face and starts asking what my problem is. I'm laughing the entire time thinking we're playing a game, until he shoves me hard. I fall backwards and look at him and yell "Shawn! The fuck man!?"
His face completely changed, "I'm Shane dude. Shawn's twin". I didn't know he had a twin. Next time I see Shawn he cracks up, "heard my brother almost beat your ass".
17. magneticanisotropy got accused of cheating.
"So, this happened to me about a year ago. I currently live in Singapore, and was out for dinner with my girlfriend at the time. My girlfriend bends over and quiety tells me there is this woman walking around taking pictures of me, so I look over and she is trying to be very discrete about it..."
"She sees me notice her, and comes over looking very angry, and angrily asks me what the hell I'm doing and how I could cheat on my wife... And I'm completely dumbfounded... I have no idea who this women is, or who she is talking about, so I just tell her. that I've never been married."
"She proceeds to just stare at me, and then asks me "Wait, are you (name of my twin brother)."
Me: No, that's my brother..."
"At which point she proceeds to turn red and start apologizing profusely. Turns out this woman was on holiday and works with my sister-in-law. My brother was also on travel for work in China, not Singapore, and she assumed that he was lying to meet up with my girlfriend and cheat on my sister-in-law. It was an awkward as hell experience but made for a good laugh at least."
18. AngelFinally nannies mischevious twins.
"I'm a nanny. Took care of 7-year-old identical twin boys (names started with D and B) after school. One day they decided to wear the same clothes to see who they could trick. When they got off the bus they tried to get me to tell them apart. I stalled by having them stand side by side so I could really look at their faces. After less than a minute they started elbowing each other. Then one said, "B, stop!" and they both knew the gig was up."
"Edit: I attempted to fix the "seven identical toddlers" problem. And y'all are hilarious with these D & B names! I'll tell you that at least one of these guesses is half right."
19. TeReese1006 is friends with triplets who all had kids at the same time.
"I have some triplet friends who all still live in the same town. The funniest story they had was that appently all three of them impregnated their respective wives within a 2 year span and all three wives chose the same ob/gyn. The OB didn't know the names of the husbands, only saw the (last name) baby and the woman's name. All three said the OB was super rude and mean to them until finally triplet 1 and triplet 2 had appointments back to back. The OB came in and saw both of them, did a double take, and asked 'there's more than one of you?' They of course replied, 'yeah, there's three, we're triplets.' I guess this OB thought one guy had impregnated 3 different women and was just rolling with his adultery...."
20. swornorbs's dad almost got beaten up by a gang.
"Not about me but about my father who has an identical twin. I wasn’t told the specifics of this story but basically my uncle had quite a bad gambling problem which lead to him borrowing money off some dodgy people. Unsurprisingly my uncle lost all the money gambling and so was unable to pay back the people he had borrowed it from."
"Idk who these people where but I’m guessing that they are some sort of gang or some shit because they then started searching for my uncle to basically beat the shit out of him for not paying them back but instead found my dad. Apparently my dad was only moments away from having his knees busted before he convinced them he wasn’t my uncle by showing them some pictures of them together. Luckily my dad wasn’t harmed and the whole experience caused my uncle to get help for his addiction."