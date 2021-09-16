20 women share their cringiest stories of 'nice guys' who revealed their true colors.

When someone insists on telling you they're a nice person, that's generally a red flag. Someone who genuinely exudes kindness doesn't need to announce it on every corner, and people with a deep sense of self-awareness know that they always have work to do.

If someone brings up the fact that they're "nice" as a tool to justify self-pity, or pit themselves against others, what they're exhibiting is manipulation, not proof of their kindness. Unfortunately, one of the most constant examples of people using the concept of "being nice" in order to manipulate others, is the dynamic that plays out when a man confesses attraction to a woman and uses the "nice guy" card to guilt her (regardless of whether she rejects him or not).

The trope of a "nice guy" who tries to guilt women he's attracted to, only to soon reveal a far more sinister personality (spoiler: it's never nice) is so widespread, there are entire pages on the internet dedicated to documenting these men.