20 wrong number text exchanges that escalated quickly.

Shooting off a text to the wrong number often results in dead silence, but the times that strangers respond can get entertaining very quickly.

There's nothing quite like sending off an intimate photo or an impassioned rant to the wrong number, only to get roasted or trolled in response.

Regardless of what side of the exchange you're on, the internet loves a saucy wrong number exchange, and it shows in how quickly the receipts go viral.

So whether you're craving a quick laugh, or you simply love to bask in the awkward suffering of others, these exchanges should give you your fix.

1.