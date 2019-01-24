20 zookeepers share the weirdest things they've seen animals do. Gorillas are batsh*t.

There's no denying that animals can be pretty entertaining.
While there is a lot of debate surrounding whether or not zoos treat animals fairly and humanely, memories of the zoo are still a staple in many American childhoods. Whether it was seeing dolphins, penguins, giraffes, or lions, we all can remember the first time we saw an exotic animal in real life. Or, at least, we all remember waiting for an animal to come out of its cave in the exhibit only to never see anything at all. But, the excitement was there...
So, when a recent Reddit user asked the question, "Zookeepers of reddit, what's the weirdest thing you've seen an animal do?"
1. Yikes, "Dysiss."
Male teenage red howler monkeys that grab their asshole while pooping, and taking all the shit out with their hands.
Seriously, howler monkeys are weird AF.
2. "idgaf_about_yr_imgur" lives in fear.
A lion pissed on me once. I can't go back to that zoo anymore because I'm pretty sure I'm his bitch now.
3. Well, this escalated quicky, "mattsh123."
Ex zookeeper here, I remember once there was a period of a few days where one of the chimps had this stick and was spending hours at a time just rubbing it on the ground. Some of the keepers tried to give it other toys to play with etc but it wasn't interested. Anyway, long story short, it was sharpening the stick and then tried to stab a keeper through the bars of their indoor part of their enclosure.
4. Family shaming, "iliketodrawcats."
Volunteer (former), not keeper. I liked to show up early before my shift to watch the big cats get let out into their space. One morning, one of the lionesses was already out and she was sitting there, like the famous NY library lions, only with a Calvin face. Her tongue was hanging out and her eyes were squinched up. I asked the lead cat keeper what the deal was. "Oh, she ate a skunk yesterday, so we decided it'd be a good idea to let her stay outside overnight instead of stinking up the night house."
They opened the doors to the lions' night house and her brother and sister came bounding up to her in what appeared to be great concern ("Where WERE you last night?!?!?). Her sister took one whiff and bounded to another place in the exhibit. Her brother started to sit close to her, thought better of it, walked about six feet away and then settled down and watched her.
5. Raccoons are scary, "Larmes_du_soleil."
I was a zookeeper and worked in animal care in various capacities for a long time. One of the weirdest things I've seen is when a reptile "drops" their tail. It's only happened to me once with a Lemon gecko I was transferring from one terrarium to another. I had a poor grip on him and as he was wiggling loose I desperately grabbed on to his tail which he promptly dropped and I was left holding a dismembered, writhing tail while the gecko escaped.
Also, two of the lions at one of my jobs were afraid of a raccoon. I could hear them (the lions) making the most pitiful, pathetic bellowing sounds. I went to check on them and lo and behold a raccoon was up one of the trees in their enclosure. These two large alpha predators were absolutely distraught over a little raccoon. For it's part, the raccoon was completely unbothered and just observed them for a bit before going on it's way.
6. These are pretty adorable, "ivebeen_there."
I’m a zookeeper!
We had a lone, male Marabou stork that found a water bottle, picked it up and put it in his nest, then proceeded to incubate it for a while. He got mad when we eventually had to take it away from him.
I’ve seen adult giraffe attempt to nurse from lactating females and seem peeved when she wouldn’t let them.
I’ve seen a Nyala get a whole square of sod skewered upside down on his horns that eventually slid down and completely covered one of his eyes. He acted like nothing was happening.
7. Maybe they were just being friendly, "alknuty."
I work in a small department with lots of random animals that we take on programs to show guests. In our department, the cages are made of mesh, so the animals can sometimes be housed next to each other where they can reach each other and interact. One time, the beaver was housed next to the tamanduas (lesser ant eaters), and we went over and saw the tamanduas licking the beaver ALL OVER! By the time the beaver went back to his own enclosure he was soaking wet with tamandua spit.
8. He's an exhibitionist, "__hey__its__me__."
I work at an aquarium, not a zookeeper though. We have one male sea otter who likes to play with his dick right in front of the glass in the most prominent spot. His dick is bright red and he just strokes it and nibbles at it in front of everybody. Every damn day. I'm the one who stands by the exhibit, so I'm the one who has to field all the awkward questions.
9. This is upsetting, "ctn0726."
Not a zookeeper but I saw a gorilla one time take a bunch of hay or grass in one hand, shit in the other and combine them together. He then ate it like a hotdog.
10. Just experimenting, I guess? "Pixie1121."
I once saw on gorilla poke another in the butt then sniff his finger.
One gorilla was laying in a hammock and the other was sitting on the ground beneath him. He would reach up, poke the gorillas butt, look at his finger, sniff it then repeat.
11. Wow, "kookookachoo."
I was a volunteer. If a zoo guest counts as an animal, we caught a guy trying to push the stall door open for our bull giraffe (all of the lady giraffes were in the adjoining stall) because "he looked lonely." (The guy was unable to and was gently told not to do that, please.) I have a personal theory that if it is possible for a zoo guest to get into, onto or behind an enclosure, they will. If you want to keep them out, you must make the enclosures people-proof. (Most guests are fine, it's the few like the Giraffe Liberator that are the pain.)
12. Apparently lemurs like porn too? "Closer-To-The-Sun."
Not a zookeeper, but I was chaperoning a Cub Scout pack to the zoo. We went by the lemurs exhibit (a huge area with rocks, waterfalls, and treehouses for them). Right in the treehouse in front of a big crowd of people, and the scouts, two of the lemurs were having sex and another lemur was getting off watching them. I quickly tried to get the scouts on to the next exhibit.
13. We all have our things, "notkovitz."
There was a chimp at a sanctuary I worked at with an armpit fetish. Every time someone came by he'd way his arm over his head until you did the same.
14. I was cheering for the giraffe, "ArishaSmile."
I'm no zookeeper but in a safari park I saw a giraffe and a rhino get in a fight. The giraffe won.
15. This guy is an idiot, "justferwonce."
Neither my son or his friend are zookeepers, but at the Denver zoo gorilla exhibit his impulsive friend pulled down his pants and started beating his chest like a gorilla. The large silverback flew into a rage and charged the big viewing window and smacked into it so hard it bulged way in and scared them all to hell. They didn't understand how the window didn't break and realized they would have been instantly pulverised if it had. Score 1 for the gorilla.
16. I believe this too, "notkovitz."
Generally, the weirdest stuff you'll see at a zoo is what the people are doing
17. Equal opportunity giraffes, "lullapie8."
Not a zookeeper, but I once saw two male giraffes having sex. They took turns being on the bottom.
18. So the theme here is that giraffes can get it, "nowaygreg."
I'm not a zookeeper but I once saw a giraffe take a piss when another giraffe started drinking it mid stream. That was weird.
19. This is one dirty parrot, "meccadeadly."
I used to work at a zoo that kept a parrots cage near the guest bathroom.
My coworker with IBS would run by the parrot en route to the bathroom every morning, screaming, “I gotta shit!”
Guess what phrase the parrot learned?
He’s now no longer a featured animal at children’s birthday parties.
20. And, the winner for sure: "flecksable_flyer."
Not a zookeeper, but I was at the Indianapolis Zoo with my kids, and one of the staff was cleaning the outside of the window on the polar bear exhibit. When she would wipe the glass, the polar bear would follow with his/her nose and squeegee the inside of the glass, squashing his/her face. It was really cute, and I wish I had a video camera back then.