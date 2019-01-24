20 zookeepers share the weirdest things they've seen animals do. Gorillas are batsh*t.

There's no denying that animals can be pretty entertaining.

While there is a lot of debate surrounding whether or not zoos treat animals fairly and humanely, memories of the zoo are still a staple in many American childhoods. Whether it was seeing dolphins, penguins, giraffes, or lions, we all can remember the first time we saw an exotic animal in real life. Or, at least, we all remember waiting for an animal to come out of its cave in the exhibit only to never see anything at all. But, the excitement was there...

So, when a recent Reddit user asked the question, "Zookeepers of reddit, what's the weirdest thing you've seen an animal do?"

1. Yikes, "Dysiss."

Male teenage red howler monkeys that grab their asshole while pooping, and taking all the shit out with their hands. Seriously, howler monkeys are weird AF.

2. "idgaf_about_yr_imgur" lives in fear.