This painful 2012 Matt Lauer interview with Anne Hathaway has everyone cringing.

On Wednesday morning NBC announced they fired Matt Later after receiving a complaint from a colleague for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." Since the news broke, people have been reexamining Lauer's body of work to see how much of his behavior leaked on screen.

One the creepier Today clips that has resurfaced is a 2012 interview with Anne Hathaway where Lauer fully crosses a line. While the interview itself was one of Hathaway's appearances promoting Les Miserables, Lauer started the conversation by bringing up an up-skirt paparazzi photo that recently made the rounds.

Despite the fact that upskirt photos are illegal in many places, and violate boundaries no matter what, Lauer brought up the nonconsensual photo of Hathaway as if it was a stunt she planned and needed to apologize for. The exchange was wildly unprofessional, irrelevant to the movie she was promoting, and forced her to talk about a moment of violation in front of a live audience.

In 2012, Matt Lauer talked about seeing Anne Hathaway's "wardrobe malfunction" on national television (complete with creepy wink wink nudge nudge): pic.twitter.com/jpHBVrGtyR — your favorite alex (me) (@alex_abads) November 29, 2017

"Seen a lot of you lately," Lauer said, as he creepily kicked off the interview. After Hathaway laughed and deflected the comment by saying she was out to promote the movie, Lauer pressed her further about the paparazzi photo.

"Let's just get it out of the way, you had a little wardrobe malfunction the other night. What's the lesson learned from something like that, other than that you keep smiling, which you always do?" he asked.