This painful 2012 Matt Lauer interview with Anne Hathaway has everyone cringing.

On Wednesday morning NBC announced they fired Matt Later after receiving a complaint from a colleague for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." Since the news broke, people have been reexamining Lauer's body of work to see how much of his behavior leaked on screen.
One the creepier Today clips that has resurfaced is a 2012 interview with Anne Hathaway where Lauer fully crosses a line. While the interview itself was one of Hathaway's appearances promoting Les Miserables, Lauer started the conversation by bringing up an up-skirt paparazzi photo that recently made the rounds.
Despite the fact that upskirt photos are illegal in many places, and violate boundaries no matter what, Lauer brought up the nonconsensual photo of Hathaway as if it was a stunt she planned and needed to apologize for.
The exchange was wildly unprofessional, irrelevant to the movie she was promoting, and forced her to talk about a moment of violation in front of a live audience.
"Seen a lot of you lately," Lauer said, as he creepily kicked off the interview. After Hathaway laughed and deflected the comment by saying she was out to promote the movie, Lauer pressed her further about the paparazzi photo.
"Let's just get it out of the way, you had a little wardrobe malfunction the other night. What's the lesson learned from something like that, other than that you keep smiling, which you always do?" he asked.
Being the classy pro she is, Hathaway managed to pivot the conversation away from Lauer's gross query.
She said:
"It was obviously an unfortunate incident. It kind of made me sad on two accounts. One was that I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment, and rather than delete it, and do the decent thing, sells it. And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies the sexuality of unwilling participants. Which brings us back to Les Mis, because that's what my character is, she's someone whose forced to sell sex."
While Hathaway should have never been put in the position to answer that invasive question, her pivot to the movie is a masterclass in owning creeps.
Several people on Twitter have mentioned how this interview should have presented a huge red flag for Lauer's predatory tendencies.
Hopefully this god awful interview will inspire networks to pay closer attention to the ways in which predators are outing themselves. We can hope.