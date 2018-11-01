This year’s Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes were an accidental self-own.

Most days, I start my day the same way: slowly wake up, brew some coffee, fry an egg, and wonder aloud "are the Kardashian-Jenners are sex cult?! Their dynasty of dollars relies on some deeply consistent branding from the sisters, all selling and pushing their own beauty products, fashion items, and fragrances - this in itself doesn't scream sex cult.
BUT the savvy commodification of sex, the ways ALL of the sisters must conform to impossible beauty standards in keeping with their image (plastic surgery and money helps), and the ways they're often near naked with each other feels very sex cult!
Are they converting us to the church of wanting to sex them whilst hastily buying products?! I'm not even coming from a place of judgment, this is just pure fascination - can you imagine being paid to be hot with your siblings in front of the world? That has to be the trigger for some form of unnamed PTSD.
All this is to say -- there is a LOT going on with the Kardashian-Jenners, and perhaps unintentionally, this year's Halloween costumes were so meta they felt like a self-own. There are a lot of costumes to cover, so let's just dive into it.
Fittingly, the sisters dressed as Victoria's Secret angels.
The sisters were sent actual Victoria Secret Angel wings, and of course Kendall got time to practice her runway walk.
Unsurprisingly, they look great! However, the costumes themselves feel a bit uncanny, since Kendall is an actual Victoria's Secret model and all of them are known for spreading #bodygoals (the internet's words, not mine) across Instagram.
It feels, in ways, like it's not a costume at all, but further confirmation that the Kardashian-Jenner's host Eyes Wide Shut style sex parties with other professionally hot families. I'm not the only one to notice the innate creepiness of getting naked with your siblings, there were also several people who also suspected the VS costumes were a thinly veiled sponsored ad.
But wait, there are many more meta Kardashian-Jenner costumes!
This year Kylie also dressed as a Barbie doll.
She looks absolutely fantastic and convincing as a Barbie, which is of no surprise.
In fact, even her fans couldn't help but point out the obvious, that Kylie in many ways embodies the impossibilities of Barbie.
While it's not clear whether Kylie was intentionally making a statement about beauty standards or her own family, I prefer thinking all of this year's costumes were tongue-in-cheek.
Speaking of which, Kylie also dressed up as Stormi weather with baby Stormi and it was some adorable pun work.
Kylie and Stormi also made an appearance as butterflies, one of the few non-meta Kardashian-Jenner costumes this year.
Kylie also dressed as Fanta flavors with her BFFs.
This one doesn't feel meta so much, but their costumes are both cute and look deeply uncomfortable.
Kourtney went full ponytail with her Ariana Grande costume.
And Kendall went extra meta as a fembot from Austin Powers.
For the record, I am super on board for this costume! It's just, the Kardashian-Jenners dressing as models and fembots and Barbies is SO on the nose you have to wonder whether it's intentional or not?!
Saint and Reign adorably channeled Kanye and Lil Pump from the I Love It video.
They are truly adorable, but even this costume feels like a tongue-in-cheek call back to all the memes of Kanye's video.
To complete the lewk, North and Penelope dressed as Kanye and Lil Pump's still and sparkling water costumes from the live SNL performance.
Khloe and baby True truly melted hearts as matching unicorns.
They ALSO went as matching Tigers.
Baby True also inspired pregnancies across the world in her little lamb costume.
I doubt baby True's costumes had any hidden commentary on society or the family's image, I think she may have stolen the show with her whole cute baby shtick.
Nonetheless, I will continue investigating the rest of the photos for any other further proof that the Kardashian-Jenners are actually an illuminati-run Eyes Wide Shut-style sex cult.