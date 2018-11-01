This year’s Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes were an accidental self-own.

Most days, I start my day the same way: slowly wake up, brew some coffee, fry an egg, and wonder aloud "are the Kardashian-Jenners are sex cult?! Their dynasty of dollars relies on some deeply consistent branding from the sisters, all selling and pushing their own beauty products, fashion items, and fragrances - this in itself doesn't scream sex cult. BUT the savvy commodification of sex, the ways ALL of the sisters must conform to impossible beauty standards in keeping with their image (plastic surgery and money helps), and the ways they're often near naked with each other feels very sex cult! Are they converting us to the church of wanting to sex them whilst hastily buying products?! I'm not even coming from a place of judgment, this is just pure fascination - can you imagine being paid to be hot with your siblings in front of the world? That has to be the trigger for some form of unnamed PTSD.

Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol pic.twitter.com/fkDf46eqaD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2018 Unsurprisingly, they look great! However, the costumes themselves feel a bit uncanny, since Kendall is an actual Victoria's Secret model and all of them are known for spreading #bodygoals (the internet's words, not mine) across Instagram. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters dressed as Victoria Secret models for Halloween 📸💎 pic.twitter.com/WukLKqripP — I Am Brigethia Arai (@brigethiaarai) October 31, 2018 It feels, in ways, like it's not a costume at all, but further confirmation that the Kardashian-Jenner's host Eyes Wide Shut style sex parties with other professionally hot families. I'm not the only one to notice the innate creepiness of getting naked with your siblings, there were also several people who also suspected the VS costumes were a thinly veiled sponsored ad.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and their sisters rocked their Victoria’s Secret Halloween costumes. But was their parade a paid ad for the Angels? Horrors! (via @) https://t.co/LvQwrFnwHy #KimKardashian — Joanne Eglash (@trendclues) November 1, 2018 the kardashian/jenner group halloween costume was a whole victoria secret ad — fantasia glitz (@annur_widener) November 1, 2018 Kinda creepy, don't you think? Imagine walking near naked and sexy along side with your siblings. It is sexual and to think that they are comfortable with that. ugh.



Kim's hot though. — HallowZeebs (@AngryCrazyZebra) October 31, 2018 But wait, there are many more meta Kardashian-Jenner costumes!

we can hear the "Barbie Girl" song just by looking at these photos — E! News (@enews) October 31, 2018 I am deciding that Kylie Jenner dressing as Barbie for Halloween is very thoughtful social commentary made more powerful by it coming from inside the house and not just accidental irony. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) October 31, 2018 im shaking, kylie is a living barbie y'all!!! 💖 pic.twitter.com/3yQmUDVDb9 — BARBIE DREAMS 👛 (@donwaldjennerr) November 1, 2018 Kylie as Barbie is like a large dog dressed as a wolf. — BITCH ITS ME KIARA.🤢 (@ruiinedthyme) October 31, 2018

Damn Kylie Jenner reslly dressed up as barbie and gave a big fuck you to everyone who calls her plastic💀 — nadine👅 (@SawdaNadine) October 31, 2018 While it's not clear whether Kylie was intentionally making a statement about beauty standards or her own family, I prefer thinking all of this year's costumes were tongue-in-cheek. Speaking of which, Kylie also dressed up as Stormi weather with baby Stormi and it was some adorable pun work. View this post on Instagram Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:45pm PDT

Saint and Reign adorably channeled Kanye and Lil Pump from the I Love It video. View this post on Instagram I love it A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT They are truly adorable, but even this costume feels like a tongue-in-cheek call back to all the memes of Kanye's video. To complete the lewk, North and Penelope dressed as Kanye and Lil Pump's still and sparkling water costumes from the live SNL performance. Instagram

I doubt baby True's costumes had any hidden commentary on society or the family's image, I think she may have stolen the show with her whole cute baby shtick. Nonetheless, I will continue investigating the rest of the photos for any other further proof that the Kardashian-Jenners are actually an illuminati-run Eyes Wide Shut-style sex cult.