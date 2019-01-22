The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced and no one is happy. Except maybe Emma Stone.

The time has finally come for movie lovers everywhere to argue each other's faces off. The 2019 Oscar nominations have officially been announced, and per usual, there are a lot of feelings flying around in response.
Both The Favourite and Roma swept the competition with ten nominations each, A Star is Born and Vice followed close behind with eight nominations, and Black Panther also crushed it with seven nominations (which includes Best Picture).
While this is good news for many movie lovers, there are still a lot of people frustrated with the movies and actors left out of the running.
Many were bummed that Crazy Rich Asians was snubbed, and the beloved Timothee Chalamet received no nominations, Paddington 2 and Widows were also left out.
Even the Mr. Rogers documentary was left out of the nominations.
A lot of people were also not impressed with the fact that no women were included in the best director category, and well, a few of the key categories.
But still, as always, the Oscars nominations are a mixed bag and the announcement included plenty to celebrate.
These conflicted feelings will only boil hotter the night of the actual Oscars, when movie buffs across the world watch white knuckled to see if their faves get their due.