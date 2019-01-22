The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced and no one is happy. Except maybe Emma Stone.

The time has finally come for movie lovers everywhere to argue each other's faces off. The 2019 Oscar nominations have officially been announced, and per usual, there are a lot of feelings flying around in response.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani are announcing this year's Oscars nominees in 24 categories highlighting everything from the best picture and acting performances to production and costume design. #OscarNoms https://t.co/dS6ffrPkM9 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2019

Both The Favourite and Roma swept the competition with ten nominations each, A Star is Born and Vice followed close behind with eight nominations, and Black Panther also crushed it with seven nominations (which includes Best Picture).

While this is good news for many movie lovers, there are still a lot of people frustrated with the movies and actors left out of the running.

Claire Foy, Justin Hurwitz, and Timothée Chalamet already left out of Oscar nominations? I’m going back to bed. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 22, 2019

Many were bummed that Crazy Rich Asians was snubbed, and the beloved Timothee Chalamet received no nominations, Paddington 2 and Widows were also left out.

timothée chalamet stans contacting the academy in regards of timothée not even getting one oscar nom pic.twitter.com/cbZwNf7Xs9 — jess (@tomsdvya) January 22, 2019