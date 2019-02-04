21 Adam Levine roast jokes that were way more entertaining than the Super Bowl.

Even the most loyal of football haters tune into the Superbowl for the halftime show. Whether or not you understand what's happening between the goal posts, everyone understands a party and a mini concert.
While it's hard to beat Lady Gaga's epic dive from the top of the stadium in 2017, this year Maroon 5 attempted...something. The overall performance was underwhelming for a halftime show, despite the pyrotechnics and appearance of Travis Scott AKA Kylie Jenner's baby daddy. Of course, with an uncomfortable performance comes a whole lot of burns from the internet. And the internet certainly didn't hesitate.
Many compared Levine's outfit to furniture in everyone's parent's basement:
Others just rolled in with solid roasts:
Some noticed the difference between men and women's performances. Lady Gaga dove! Katy Perry rode a gold lion! Also important to note is the double standard placed upon women considering the Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" versus Levine singing fully shirtless.
Levine has since responded to the backlash on Instagram, writing:
"When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better."
Maybe next year instead of bringing back The Patriots we can just bring back Lady Gaga?