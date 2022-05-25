21 bosses share the funniest reason they had to fire an employee.

Most bosses don't enjoy firing any of their employees, but there are some workplace incidents that won't be solved without a sudden and beautifully awkward termination...

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses of the internet, "what is the funniest/weirdest reason why you had to fire an employee?" managers, team leaders, or anyone with a title and a slight power trip were ready to share their hilarious horror stories. No, you can't put tequila in the Starbucks blender...

1.

My friend got fired from Subway for drinking the sauces. They have it on camera. He says his boss was trying not to laugh when he explained why he was firing him. - TripleThreat13

2.