21 bosses share the funniest reason they had to fire an employee.

So, when a Reddit user asked bosses of the internet, "what is the funniest/weirdest reason why you had to fire an employee?" managers, team leaders, or anyone with a title and a slight power trip were ready to share their hilarious horror stories. No, you can't put tequila in the Starbucks blender...
My friend got fired from Subway for drinking the sauces. They have it on camera. He says his boss was trying not to laugh when he explained why he was firing him. - TripleThreat13
I managed a small cafe in Miami. Only a couple of employees nothing huge, one girl comes in noticeably out of it i ask if she wants to go home but she says she's fine, I tell her to drink some water and some coffee and to keep moving. She smiles and goes to work.