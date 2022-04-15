21 of the funniest and realest tweets about parenting.

Being a parent is a rewarding, inspiring and beautiful journey that is unfortunately also sprayed with a substantial dose of vomit, accidental marker art in the hallway and shockingly precocious but true questions...
So, if you could certainly use a cathartic laugh about the joys and challenges of raising a tiny human, here are the best tweets we could find from parents who are truly doing their best.
1.
When I told my daughter she’s not allowed a bf until she’s 30, and she goes “But you had me when you were 16?” 😑🙃
My daughter told me not to watch Euphoria because it's about "high school but full of drugs and partying and penises", and the fact she thinks I know nothing about that must mean I'm nailing this parenting thing.