21 of the funniest responses to Jimmy Fallon asking for embarrassing family stories.

Every holiday season many of us sit around a long table of chaos and wonder how we possibly could be related to this unhinged crew...

Everyone thinks their family is the weird one in the neighborhood, but there isn't one family on the planet that can escape an uncle's nonsensical political rant, an aunt's bizarre birthday gift with no explanation, or the holiday tradition that takes way too long to explain to anyone outside of the family. If your family can't celebrate Christmas without worshipping a shrine to a tattered teddy bear ornament or it wouldn't be a birthday party without your cousin baking a sacrificial casserole that nobody ever eats, Jimmy Fallon wanted to hear your stories.

So, when Fallon asked his fans to tweet a funny and weird story about their proudly weird family, people were ready to reveal the thing that gave their family the reputation as "that" house on the block. Doesn't everyone's family leave a dirty martini and a Cosmo for Santa and his reindeer every year and decorate the house for Halloween with zombie pop stars? Is it not "normal" to re-gift items from the medicine cabinet for stockings?