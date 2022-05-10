Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
21 of the funniest tweets from married people who love to roast their partners.

21 of the funniest tweets from married people who love to roast their partners.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 10, 2022 | 5:37 PM
ADVERTISING

Despite what every rom-com ending might suggest, married life isn't always a beautiful horseback ride into the sunset as a catchy pop song plays over the credits...

So, if you could certainly use a laugh about the not-so-romantic bits of sharing a live space, a family, or a bank account with someone who was once a stranger on a dating app, here are the funniest tweets we could find about married life.

1.

2.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content