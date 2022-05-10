21 of the funniest tweets from married people who love to roast their partners.

Despite what every rom-com ending might suggest, married life isn't always a beautiful horseback ride into the sunset as a catchy pop song plays over the credits...
So, if you could certainly use a laugh about the not-so-romantic bits of sharing a live space, a family, or a bank account with someone who was once a stranger on a dating app, here are the funniest tweets we could find about married life.
1.
This weekend, my wife & I reached our goal of losing 70 pounds together. But we gained it back when we picked up the kids from my parents.