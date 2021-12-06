21 of the funniest tweets about the struggles of working in December.

December can be the most chaotic month of the year between phoning in your life after months of post-summer burnout, unhinged holiday parties that end with fake snow in your underwear, constant shopping, and overall end-of-year obligations.

If you have to do deep breathing exercises before you open your phone to welcome a barrage of messages and emails requiring your immediate attention, December is the time to shamelessly clock out. After a hard year of busting your body to wake up at ungodly hours in the name of the hustle, you deserve take it easy.

Unfortunately, though, the holidays don't shut down everything for an entire month and we don't live in a sleigh bell-adorned world full of workaholic big city gals giving up their grind for their bearded hometown boyfriend who bartends at a ski cabin. Even if you're lucky enough to get the holidays off, the pressure to cram in extra work before the year officially ends and your resolutions to eat clean, exercise and stop complaining begin can compound the anxiety.

So, if you're struggling to get through your work email inbox during the holiday season, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who don't want to do anything in December except drink eggnog in a dive bar.