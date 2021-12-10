21 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Social media can be a nightmare of doom-scrolling through toxic "hot takes," travel influencers on their 17th sponsored luxury beach vacation of the year, and your ex's mom's latest batch of cookies...

While the internet is still a swirling vortex of people arguing about some of the dumbest things imaginable with some intermittent hilarious cat videos and life hacks for the perfect avocado cut, there are luckily some people who haven't had their sense of humor pulverized by a comment section.

If your life is starting to feel like a blur of passive aggressive emails, events you were hoping would be canceled, meetings that should've been emails, forgetting to make that dentist appointment, and avoiding the never-ending mountain of dishes in your sink, you deserve a little break. Pour yourself a glass of something that isn't iced coffee strong enough to fuel a cruise ship and let the meme scribes do some of the heavy lifting.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!