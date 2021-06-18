21 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

If your weekends are never truly long enough, your to-do list is piling up with tasks that would probably only take five minutes to accomplish and you keep forgetting to go to the dentist, you deserve to scroll through some jokes...

Take a break from the doom of the news cycle and let the scribes of internet memes entertain you while you sip whatever cold beverage you can find that hasn't yet expired in the back of the fridge. While social media is still full of beach influencers begging you to buy diet tea and overpriced sunglasses, and the meanest people to ever exist are still churning out hate in the comment section of every video, Twitter still has some occasional bangers.

So, if you could certainly use a laugh to get your through your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!

1.

2.