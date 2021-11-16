21 funny tweets to give you a laugh today.

Scrolling through your phone isn't always the colorful, celebrity gossip and influencer-filled sparkling palace of beaches and fun and flirty cocktails social media likes to promise...

Sometimes just one quick reply to an email can turn into an hour-long session down a Wikipedia rabbit hole about an actor until you remember you opened your phone to start yet another Zoom meeting. While the faceless trolls and copy pasta bots are trying their absolute hardest to ruin everyone's day in the meanest, weirdest ways possible, the scammers in the DMs refuse to give up their hustle, and you can't handle one more post from your coworker's famous cat, there are luckily still some gems to be mined out there in the abyss.

Pour yourself something to drink other than a jet fuel-strength black iced coffee and indulge in the power of relatable 280-character jokes. So, if you could certainly use a laugh today to get you through the chaos of your daily grind, here are the funniest tweets we could find from the wonderful wits of Twitter. Enjoy!