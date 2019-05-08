21 hilarious tweets roasting the royal baby's name for being a royal mouthful.

On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their firstborn son into the world, and the world celebrated with them.

While they didn't reveal the baby's name right away, it was more than clear that Prince Harry was over the moon about becoming a father, and the amazing physical work Markle put forth during the birthing process.

Well now, after two full days of suspense, the royal couple has finally shared pictures of their new son, along with his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

The photos show the entire family looking beautiful and overjoyed at the brand new presence of baby Archie.

As always, Markle and Prince Harry manage to look very smitten with each other, even while posing with their new son.