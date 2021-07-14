21 married people share their non-traditional proposal stories in romantic Twitter thread.

While the classic proposal in rom-coms and every holiday movie always features someone down on one knee, opening a jewelry box to reveal a diamond ring while their partner immediately starts crying, there must be more than one way to get engaged.

The pressure to plan a perfect proposal is particularly strong now with social media documenting every engagement announcement complete with professional proposal photographers, elaborate flash mobs, champagne towers, or both sides of the family invited to watch. While some couples choose a more intimate surprise proposal on a normal Monday night on the couch, others might dream of a mid-skydiving proposal with a burlesque brass band upon landing escorted by white horses.

Considering every proposal we see on social media and movies is an expensive, fanfare-filled event, some people started to wonder if every married person has a story of a diamond ring dropped in their favorite champagne overlooking Paris while a dancing quartet taps to their favorite song.

So, when Twitter user @cathieshooter asked married people of the internet universe whether or not a traditional bended knee was involved in their marriage proposal, people were ready to share their romantic and creative engagement stories with or without someone on their knee.