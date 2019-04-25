21 moms tell the truth about what they want for Mother’s Day. Flowers? Nope. Sleep? Yup.

Mother's Day is around the corner in the United States and that means a lot of us are going to have to start thinking about how we can show our moms we care. Flowers, books, candles, and wine are staples, but sometimes all moms really want is time to sleep.
Being a mother is exhausting and the fact that they only get one day of forced appreciation is pretty criminal. While times have changed drastically with women trying to "have it all" and men putting much more effort into family-related chores and activities, things are still far from perfect. Whether you're a new mother or a grandmother, you deserve a day to do whatever you want.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "Moms of Reddit: What do you actually want for Mother's day?" moms everywhere were ready to get honest. After reading all of these, it seems that all any mom truly wants is time to sit down and not clean up after anyone. Clean your damn houses, people! Mom needs a break.
1. Amen, "Gingerpants1517."
A clean house, a long nap, and to not have to see my mother-in-law this year. It always turns into her day but hi, I'm a mom too.
2. Aw, man, "783742643."
My kids to remember it.
Mother's Day in the UK was last month.
3. Yup, "AbJ1622."
I’d really just be excited to get uninterrupted sleep for a night.
4. Yes, "GarnettGreen."
I want to go to the park with my husband and son. Maybe go out for lunch somewhere together. And I don't want to be the one to have to initiate things we do together as a family.
5. This is a fantastic plan, "tastinginstereo."
Champagne.
Someone to come deep clean my house.
Someone to cook me dinner while I sit on the couch with a drink.
6. Everyone wants a clean house, "twilexis."
Gift voucher for a massage, a clean house and the lawns mowed. And a charcuterie board and a bottle of paired white wine all to myself.
7. "What would you do for a Klondike bar?" "mrschukchuk."
To not have to hide in the bathroom to eat ice cream or sweets by myself. My 3 year old can hear the wrapper on a Klondike bar from a mile away.
8. Yes, "mydearmrsrobinson."
I want a house that stays clean for more than an hour, a meal I didn't make that I dont have to clean after, and a lovely day with my children and husband without having to worry about spending money. And chocolate, and a nap I don't have to set an alarm for.
9. Just clean your room, "justkiddingbutnot."
For you to get off Reddit and. clean. your. room.
10. Too real, "appetizerbread."
What I’ve learned from this thread is a clean house and if they have kids living with them, either time with them or a short break from them, is all that they want for Mother’s Day.
And my mom has told me that she wants a clean house every year yet I still clicked on this thread to see what I should get for her.
11. A+, "mommy_iy."
A clean house, solid uninterrupted dick down from my husband and dinner I dont have to cook or clean up. Not in any particular order.
12. Give her a massage! "lizzardx."
As a new mom (three weeks). I've been jonesing for a massage. Sitting in awkward positions for feedings and pumping has done a number on my back and to get away for an hour or so and get pampered (especially since I couldn't lay on my stomach for the last however many months lol) would be a treat.
13. Definitely, "ladyughsalot."
A large spliff. An afternoon alone with the dog on a forest trail. A steak dinner and a bath with a movie in a clean house.
I’m a simple woman LOL.
14. Get it, "Dm1116."
Hot shower...the kind where you stay in so long the water gets cold.
Very good bottle(s) of wine.
Steak dinner I didn’t make.
And a real good orgasm ....a very very good orgasm...
Then a nap.....wake up house clean.
Is this for too much to ask? 😏
15. Ok, but why do you hate pasta? "velcrodots."
I want my mother in law to step down and realise the day is no longer all about her and only her. She’s got two daughter in laws who are raising her grandchildren (our steps kids) week in, week out and we want some recognition!!!! And we don’t want to eat pasta for lunch at a restaurant we hate.
16. This is ideal, "cssmit."
I want to spend the day with my husband and kids but I don’t want to be responsible for anything. I want to make zero decisions, change zero diapers, fill zero bottles. Don’t ask me if you think it’s time for baby to nap, don’t ask me what we should do for dinner, don’t ask me what snacks we should bring. I want to expend zero mental energy.
17. Let mom play video games, "witchywoman869."
All I want is to be woken up with a "Happy Mother's Day", then left alone for the rest of the day so I can play video games and nap at will. Also dinner that I didn't have to make or clean up after.
This is all I ever want for my birthday as well - along with cake that I didn't buy or make.
18. Give her oysters, "HappyGiraffe."
I feel like a terrible mom for my first thought being, "I want oysters, a new laptop bag and tickets to my favorite band because they will be doing a show here in a few weeks!"
But...like...a clean house is also cool I guess
19. Let her read, "hananobira."
Quiet time to read a book.
20. The dream, "-kimbecile-."
To wake up naturally, just once. I’d love it if I could just sleep and not have to get up to my daughter yelling out, or my alarm, or my fiancé coming in to ask me something when he’s offered to get up early with our kid. Just one day to wake up properly when my body decides its time to wake.
21. Aw, "whtgrlxtrm13."
I wanna go to Target alone and get Starbucks and live my best basic bitch life for two hours.
Also, I wanna bang my hot husband. He's the reason I'm a mama.