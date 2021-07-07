21 non-Americans share things in American movies and TV that confuse them.

American movies (especially films about teenagers in high school) have some running themes and characteristics that seem utterly bizarre to the rest of the world.

Wearing shoes inside the house or relaxing onto a freshly made bed in dirty boots? High school students roaming the hallways in either full nightclub attire or their sports uniforms? Plastic cups and paper plates for every meal, long chats at 24/7 diners in the middle of the night, or full brunch-style breakfast spreads that nobody ever eats?

American movies sometimes depict a wildly different daily life and routine than what actually goes on, but some things are embarrassingly accurate. No, teenagers aren't usually out every night drinking in fancy hotel bars like they are in "Gossip Girl," but there is usually someone at every school who knows at least one questionably reliable "Fake ID guy." Yes, we do smother our movie popcorn in a mysteriously fluorescent neon liquid we call "butter" and nobody ever questions paying a million dollars a bucket for it.