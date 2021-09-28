21 non-Americans share the weirdest things that Americans think are ‘normal.’

Americans get a bad reputation for being Solo cup beer pong drinking, loud and disruptive, "work hard play hard" people with confusing measurement systems and an overall disregard for the happenings of the rest of the world.

Still, coming to America for vacation and refusing to tip your server because "the policy just doesn't make any sense" makes even less sense than just tipping 20% for the service you received. Lack of healthcare, the obsession with high school and college football, the amount of sugar in non-dessert foods, Disney World, the grandeur of movie theater beverage sizes--there are parts of American life that leave non-Americans stunned, baffled and mildly concerned. Potato chips in "salad?" Hot dogs in macaroni and cheese? How are any of us alive after living on nothing but Pixy Stix and Fruit Roll-Ups for a solid decade of our childhood?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something that as a Non-American you will never understand?" people were ready to share the things that deeply perplex them about American culture.

1.