The Met Gala is the one night a year when everyone who isn't invited to the star-studded, highly exclusive NYC costume party gets to pretend we know anything at all about fashion...

So, if you missed the best night to roast everyone in Hollywood on Twitter while wearing your fanciest pair of sweatpants, here are the funniest memes we could find about the "Gilded Glamour"-themed 2022 Met Gala.

1.

2.