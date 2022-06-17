21 parents share their best and cringiest 'dad joke' in honor of Father's Day.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "In honor of Father's Day, what is your favorite dad joke?" dads everywhere were ready to share the cheesiest, cringe-inducing jokes they absolutely can't resist telling the waitress at roadside diner.
When I was a kid I was riding in the car with my Dad and the gum I was chewing tasted like bananas, but it wasn't banana flavor. So I asked my Dad "Why does this gum taste like bananas?"
He turned to me and pretending I was telling a joke said "I don't know, why?" So I responded with "Shut up." and he said "That joke isn't very funny.". Then we both laughed.