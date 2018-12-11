21 parents who took ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to a whole other level. Hide the cocaine.

You know what they say, the true spirit of Christmas is...taking children's toys and creating truly haunting practical jokes.

Between trying to explain to children that there's an old man watching and recording their behavior all the time, a magical workshop in the (now melting) North Pole, a talking snowman, ghosts of Christmas past, and flying reindeer, it's a lot to take in. And that's not even considering the whole virgin birth situation.

As if Santa wasn't difficult enough to sell, "Elf on the Shelf" has required parents to do magic work not only on Christmas Eve, but also every day of December. Luckily for our entertainment, though, some parents took a break from placing the toys in adorable situations and got creative and dark with their elves. We're assuming kids didn't have to witness some of these, but they're all pretty great.