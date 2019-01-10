21 people share the most bonkers lies they ever told for personal gain.

If someone claims they've "never told a lie" that's an immediate red flag that they're a pathological liar. Even the most honest among us have spit some white lies here or there, maybe we "exaggerated" on our resume or we pretended to see a movie in casual conversation - even when harmless, these are technically lies.
While lying on some level is relatively normal and oftentimes accidental, the most telling of all lies are the ones we spin to get ourselves ahead, or more bluntly - get what we want.
In a recent Twitter thread, the writer Nicole Cliffe shared the two biggest lies she's told to get what she wants, and her transparency opened the floodgates to an ocean full of fascination lies people have told. Here are tk of them.
1.
when I moved in with Steve three months into our relationship it’s because I lied and said I was getting evicted and needed a place to live when in fact I just wanted to move in— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) January 8, 2019
ok please tell me about your over-the-top lies for personal gain
2.
my 2nd big lie was once in college I didn’t want to go to class bc it overlapped w lunch so I skipped it and told my prof I had been at an anti-war rally and “it went long” and he clasped my shoulders and said “i don’t know how any of you have the strength to attend class at all”— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) January 8, 2019
3.
Forgot to do a final paper in freshman year. Went to office hours with some primo fake tears and alluded to getting some “surprising news” that made me spend all night having a big conversation with my boyfriend...anyway i got an extension— alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) January 9, 2019
4.
one time for my own entertainment I pretended not to know what a donut was when an ex boyfriend’s friend mentioned wanting one. everytime he tried to explain it I said, “oooohhhh, you mean a bagel.”— Dominique Matti (@mominiquematti) January 8, 2019
5.
I “accidentally” texted my ex-boyfriend to reply to a date with another guy. The date nor the other guy existed. But the ploy worked, we’ve been married 12 years now, and he doesn’t need to know about my lie that saved his life. 😬😬🤦🏼♀️— Mary @ Trusty Chucks (@themarygraham) January 9, 2019
6.
One of my law school professors was a notorious drunk and he called on me one day when I was totally unprepared and he was visibly drunk. I dead stared at him for a minute and then nodded and said “and that’s it” and he thought I had answered, said “yes, excellent” and carried on— Rose (@anastywoman) January 9, 2019
7.
Starting a new high school & didn’t have the uniform yet so Dad wrote a note excusing me. I copied it in my handwriting, the school checked it by calling him, & it went on file to prevent against forgeries. For years if I didn’t want to do something, I just wrote myself a note 💅— Melody Thomas (@MelodyRules_) January 9, 2019
8.
The principle of my high school gave me a key to a "supply closet" to deliver to my homeroom teacher. He seemed hesitant, considering it was only a closet of junk. I rushed to the hardware store & made a copy. My suspicions were right: I had my own master key to the school.— Keith Spy Kerr (@kdvncm) January 9, 2019
9.
this isn’t me but a friend in college was in an accident and got amnesia (for real!) and a girl he had hooked up with once(!) showed up at the hospital and told him they were in a serious relationship and they’re married now. I think abt that one a lot— KT Nelson (@KrangTNelson) January 9, 2019
lol yeah a bunch of us finally told him and I guess his solution was to cheat on her A LOT but when he told her she was like “eh that’s fair” and they got hitched anyways— KT Nelson (@KrangTNelson) January 9, 2019
10.
Was a runaway street kid (didn’t look it) in NYC circa 2001. Stood street level outside a basement club. Group of 5 came up to me thinking I’m the door guy and asking if there’s a cover. Told ‘em “$10”. Got $50 on the spot & booked it before the real door guy caught on.— K.J. Paulo (@KJPaulo777) January 9, 2019
11.
I told my mom George Michael was a religious singer so she would take me to his concert. In my defense, he sing Faith. Gig was up when he did a laser light show of I Want Your Sex.— wikwikwak (@jherques) January 8, 2019
12.
Got tired of waiting for a job offer due to bureaucratic slowness. Told the hiring person I had an offer elsewhere & needed a decision. Got my desired offer the next day &d later learned the starting salary was significantly higher due to concern I'd go to the other "job."— Maret Orliss (@maretorliss) January 9, 2019
13.
I got a job at a summer camp as the outdoor/nature counsellor because I said I had studied plants and wilderness survival, but I basically just made things up, including the names of all the plants we saw. So I feel like there are adults now who call everything the wrong name— Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) January 9, 2019
14.
I dropped out of school in 9th grade. When it came time to apply for uni, the private school I applied to accepted home school transcripts. So my parents and I discussed arbitrary grades, I typed it up myself, and my mom signed it. Now I have 2 degrees and am getting my masters.— Jacob Kanupp (@jlkanupp) January 9, 2019
15.
I stole money out of my siblings' piggy banks for years because I was mad that they were older than me. Each time my mom noticed the piggy banks were low, she assumed she had forgotten allowance that week and redistributed it. Unrelated, I bought 4 American Girl dolls as a child— Casey Splinter (@CaseySplinter) January 8, 2019
16.
when I was in 5th grade I didn't want to write a paper on the american revolution so I just... didn't. when the teacher handed them back I told her I didn't get mine but definitely handed it in. she said she remembered reading it and just gave me like a 90%.— Justin Kimberlake (@atlasblue85) January 8, 2019
17.
In yr 9 I was woefully unprepared (lazy) for a history assignment, so handed in a yellow folder with my drama assignment in it. I spent the weekend on the history paper & took it to the teacher Monday morning, in a different yellow folder, apologising profusely for the mix up.— Jo (@eskimojo) January 8, 2019
18.
I once claimed Dad was a v conservative minister who wouldn’t let me date ... to get away from a baritone in HS chorus who wanted to date me because my skin was beautifully pale, like a dead person’s. (He wanted to be an undertaker.)— Rj N (@rjayne_n) January 8, 2019
19.
When I was 16, I faked a mission trip to Guatemala (paperwork and all) to my parents (both pastors) so that I could go party in Panama City, Florida, for spring break.— Lesley Nneka Arimah (@larimah) January 8, 2019
20.
as a small town 13 y/o hoodlum my friends & i were caught out way after curfew & i don’t know what possessed me to saunter up to the cop car & say “excuse me? have you seen an orange cat? our parents can’t know we lost her!” but it is the most self-possessed i have ever been— black stretch pants (@ashleybrandt) January 8, 2019
21.
When I was like 16 I brought my French exchange student, Clémence, to a Tom Petty amphitheater concert and told the guards that she had just arrived that very day and it was her dream to see him. We both got in without tickets. (She had no idea who Tom Petty was.)— Kelli María Korducki (@kelkord) January 8, 2019