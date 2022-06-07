21 people share the company secret their bosses wouldn't want the world to know.

What does the airport do with all your confiscated oversized liquids when there's a perfectly good unopened luxury skincare product in there? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something your current or past employer would NOT want the world to know about their company?" people were ready to reveal the inside secrets that their boss should've put in a very detailed, permanent NDA.
I used to work at a Subway and the owner, whenever the drawer was in the negative, would take the missing money out of everyone's paycheck that worked that day. (Say it was down $3, he would take $3 out of everyone's paycheck).
He also took money out of my paycheck from a sandwich he made for a customer who complained that I didn't make it right. $7.67 out of my paycheck. He also never let us take breaks, I once worked 1-1030 with no breaks. - [deleted]