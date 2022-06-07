21 people share the company secret their bosses wouldn't want the world to know.

The "never-ending" pasta bowl at the Olive Garden must have an end, right? Are those cupcakes at your favorite bakery actually "baked fresh daily?"

What does the airport do with all your confiscated oversized liquids when there's a perfectly good unopened luxury skincare product in there? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something your current or past employer would NOT want the world to know about their company?" people were ready to reveal the inside secrets that their boss should've put in a very detailed, permanent NDA.

1.

I used to work at a Subway and the owner, whenever the drawer was in the negative, would take the missing money out of everyone's paycheck that worked that day. (Say it was down $3, he would take $3 out of everyone's paycheck).