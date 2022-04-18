21 people who grew up 'spoiled' share the moment they realized they were privileged.

Nobody wants to accept that they were the spoiled rotten, real life version of Willy Wonka's snobby Veruca Salt as a child, but realizing eventually that not everyone grows up with two indoor swimming pools, five horses, and a private chef is a critical life lesson...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who grew up wealthy and were 'spoiled,' what was something you didn’t realize not everyone had/did?" people who grew accustomed to a life of privilege were ready to confess the thing that gave them a swift trip back to reality.

1.

Extracurriculars. My parents put me through so many classes, I just thought it was a normal thing that everyone did (although not necessarily as many as I did). When I moved out and discovered that I had to budget to be able to afford to replace my violin strings and bow hairs, it hit me that my parents must have been spending an actual fortune on me.