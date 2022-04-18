21 people who grew up 'spoiled' share the moment they realized they were privileged.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who grew up wealthy and were 'spoiled,' what was something you didn’t realize not everyone had/did?" people who grew accustomed to a life of privilege were ready to confess the thing that gave them a swift trip back to reality.
Extracurriculars. My parents put me through so many classes, I just thought it was a normal thing that everyone did (although not necessarily as many as I did). When I moved out and discovered that I had to budget to be able to afford to replace my violin strings and bow hairs, it hit me that my parents must have been spending an actual fortune on me.
On top of the actual classes (of which there were many) and getting there, they were buying equipment (my instruments and music books), maintaining/upgrading/replacing as necessary, paying for me to take music exams, paying for me to travel with my youth music group, I think a year of my extracurriculars in high school must have cost at least as much as a year of an undergrad degree in Canada. Holy sh*t. I owe my parents so much money if I ever get rich. - cheeeeeeeeeesegromit