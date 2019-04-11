21 people in stock photos share the weirdest places they've seen their photo used.

Since this post is innately meta, I am going to break the fourth wall and admit that one of my absolute favorite parts of my job is poring over stock photos in Shutterstock. There are few online activities that will boost me quicker than having a laugh at the outlandish stock photos, and wondering what photography director was spiraling as I peep the depressing results for every word search.

Outside of the oftentimes awkward posing of the photos themselves, the most fascinating aspect of stock photos is imagining the model origin stories. Are they professional stock photo models, was this a one time gig?! Have they seen any of the widely different articles and companies using their image, and are there ever pangs of regret or pride elicited by such use?

Luckily, for all of us who are curious, a recent Reddit thread asked this very question, and stock photo models from across the land shared the weirdest places they've seen their own face (or in some cases, photoshopped body).

1. chiefMNM's mom accidentally posed them as an orphan.

"When I was a kid my mom took me for a photoshoot, then a month later I was on a pamphlet that said “Millions of children don’t have homes, adopt one today”

2. willardflame's face was the hiring ad for a job they wanted.