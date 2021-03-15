21 people over thirty share the worst mistakes people make in their twenties.

Being in your twenties can be a stressful and tumultuous time of self-discovery, shifting career goals, and rocky romantic relationships...

While your hangovers aren't nearly as rough, your skin is resilient and your metabolism is at its peak, being a 20-something can be a a winding road of hilarious and important mistakes. Learning how to manage your finances, figuring out the career path you want to take, dealing with heartbreak or marriage, kids, real estate, health insurance--it's a lot to take in. Striking a balance between enjoying a critical decade of your life and also setting yourself up for a successful future while remembering to wear sunscreen, floss, drink water and eat vegetables is a delicate art. Of course there are just some life lessons that are more effective if people learn them on their own, taking advice from older people can be incredibly effective.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the worst mistake people don’t realize they’re making in their twenties?" people were ready to share the advice they wish they had known when they entered their second decade.