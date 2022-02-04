Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
21 people reveal the 'dirty' little secret they've been keeping for years.

21 people reveal the 'dirty' little secret they've been keeping for years.

Kimberly Dinaro
Feb 4, 2022 | 6:01 PM
ADVERTISING

We all have a story we assume we must take to the grave, even if it's as innocent as being the one who actually ruined the mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving 22 years ago...

Sorry Uncle Jake, but it was me the whole time that broke that vintage vase in the museum! Whether it's a childhood secret or a cringe-worthy shameful tale you just can't trust anyone else knowing, we all have at least one memory that jerks us up from a peaceful slumber at 3 AM.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s your dirty lil secret?" people were ready to share the dark, hilarious, or embarrassing little secrets they've been keeping quietly for years.

1.

When I was about 8, I was in a supermarket with my mum and she had to use the bathroom. I was sat on the bench outside waiting and there was one of those “press to break glass” fire alarms on the wall. I wanted to know how hard you had to press it… not very hard as it turns out.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content