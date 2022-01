While most of us were victims of a harmless childhood prank or elaborate white lie from our parents who were too tired to convince us to behave without building a wildly false narrative, there are some childhood beliefs that make your adult self cringe-laugh in shame.

The world wasn't black and white before color television was invented? Your mom doesn't actually have Santa's phone number? The pool water won't turn purple if somebody pees in it? Tricking kids in order to get them to do what you need them to might not be the healthiest parenting tactic, but sometimes it's necessary.