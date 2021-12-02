21 people reveal who is the most famous person in their family.

We all claim to be the great-great-great granddaughter or grandson three times removed from the great uncle of George Washington's brother's goat, but when there is a confirmed celebrity or historical icon in your bloodline, it can be a fun fact for dinner parties...

Not many people can use "Kim Kardashian is my cousin" or "My aunt is Meryl Streep" as their conversation starter at a job, but if your 23andMe revealed something more interesting than "80% European" then Thanksgivings can be interesting.

While famous people are ultimately just people, having a celebrity in your phone contacts and family group chats can send fans begging you for questions. Taylor Swift's brother must have to shut his DMs off from people asking about the mysterious scarf, and having a living firsthand account of old Hollywood must've made research papers in high school a lot easier for those grandkids.

Of course, not even relative will be someone you'd want to shout from the rooftops that you're related to. Serial killers, infamous people from history or any celebrity who has been gloriously canceled on Twitter might have you running for a name change. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who is the most famous person in your family?" people were ready to reveal the star of their extended family, even if it's a little distant.