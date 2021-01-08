21 people share the best mental health tip they've ever received.

While every commercial or social media advertisement tries to convince us that "self care" requires a bathtub rack for books and $80 candles, there is a lot more to mental health than "positive vibes" alone...

If you're seriously suffering from anxiety, depression or other mental health issues it's always best to seek professional help, but we all probably have at least one piece of advice from a loved one or even a stranger that has helped us through a dark time. Whether it's a motivational quote, a mantra, or something that just shifts your perspective, recognizing that everyone has moments of fear or insecurity can be incredibly beneficial. While it might appear that you're struggling through life while everyone on social media is perfectly posed with premium lighting and glowing skin, everyone has gone through a time when they had to prioritize their own mental health.

Finding the right treatment or practices that work for you is part of the process, and sometimes all it takes is an expert mental health tip to reset your view of yourself or others. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the greatest mental health tip you’ve gotten?" people were ready to share the words of wisdom that have stuck with them.