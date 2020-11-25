Dating, falling in love, and finding someone you'd want to spend the rest of your life with is a complicated process that usually has a few messy, embarrassing and cringe-worthy bumps along the way...Most people don't fall in love with someone at first sight in high school and then happily spend their futures together in a blissful domestic fantasy-land. Heartbreak, while it is absolute trash, often makes people better friends or future partners to the person who is actually right for them. Bad first dates, awkward 3 AM sexual encounters, wondering if you're going to die alone after a particularly desperate dry spell--love is a battlefield!Then, when you find someone to date but you know it's going nowhere--do you ghost them into the abyss and send them sailing into the space of dating apps, or do you formally break up with someone who you're not even officially dating? Do you ask someone to "define the relationship" before you invite them to meet their family or do you just skip right to saying "I love you" while it's still unclear and hope they like bold romantic gestures? It is better to give someone a fake reason to soften the blow of a break up, or is it better to just be completely honest? We'll never know!So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What's the most bizarre reason that someone broke up with you?" people were ready to share the strangest reasons an ex ended their relationship. Shout out to my sixth grade boyfriend who broke up with me because I only talked to him on AIM and not in homeroom...1. Her parents told her to. She was 20. - henry_b 2. Because I started going bald. - dikarus012 3. She didn't like that I didn't like she cheated. - Legalius 4. She broke up with me because “ I was out of her league” , so she wanted to end the relationship before she got too deep of feelings , since we would inevitably break up in the future. - Snowfreak2507 5. I'm blonde and was landscaping at the time so my hair was lighter in the summer. In January she accused me of dying my hair because it wasn't the same color as when we had started seeing each other and said she couldn't be with a guy that was that "vain" - g_u-y-_s 6. I had a girl "test dump" me for not believing in God. Three days later, she told me it was a test, and "for real" dumped for me not chasing after her. She was in her 30's. - Chingparr 7. Because it was my birthday. - WeVidIt 8. My brother broke up with a girl because she didn't "get" Seinfeld. - DoctorNerdly 9. She ended things because I didn’t find the office that funny. - THExBEARxJEW 10. I had a girl get up and leave as we were fooling around on the bed because I had a Green Bay Packer flag in the inside of my closet door (the door was ajar enough for her to see it) She said she doesn't date football fans. - FrankieNoF*cks 11. She said I was good to her, but he was good for her. - mwatwe01 12. My red hair - pelirrojo00 13. Because, in her words, she "couldn't build a life with someone who would not be picked up during The Rapture". Keep in mind that I was baptized, raised, and confirmed Lutheran and have been a church-going Christian my entire life. She had been saved as an adult, and had been more of an Apostolic bent. But apparently since my walk with Christ had not been exactly the same as hers then it was invalid somehow. I guess the point of the parable of the Workers in the Vineyard was completely lost on her. - MandoMark 14. A guy (31) left me after a year and a half because he was "sad that his grandpa died". (He really did die.) Why did he REALLY break up with me? - redittome2019 15. A friend of mine broke up with a girl because she had an ear infection, and he didn’t feel like visiting her being sick. - gozba 16. I enjoy petting my dog. She was fine with me having a dog, but when I showed any affection she would flip out saying that I was in love with my dog. - thesandwitchpeople 17. I was too tall. - AwkwardArtichokes5711 18. He didn't like that I loved Star Wars. - Belagshadow 19. They didn't like that my sim constantly adopted children just to keep their cowplant fed. It was efficient! I feel like they were just looking for an excuse, really. - nolaina 20. In hs I got dumped for "being too happy". - Frugalistarn 21. He didn’t like that I eat my steaks cooked rare. - Fun-Nefariousness724