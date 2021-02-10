21 people share the dumbest thing they've ever said.

There are few feelings more accute than the immediate regret that hits right after saying something you know is patently stupid. It doesn't matter how much self-control you have, or how educated or thoughtful you are, we all have said a few duds in our lifetime.

As with most moments of humility or embarrassment, the best way to come back from a stupid moment is to own it and have a sense of humor. We're all fallible and ignorant sometimes, so we might as well have some fun at our own expense.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the stupidest thing they've ever said that they're willing to own up to it, and it's a beautiful romp through the wasteland that is humanity.

1. From Flyenphysh:

In Paris, I said "bon noir" to a black man who had just made me a crêpe. It was night time and I was just trying to say goodnight! EDIT: "bon noir" means "good black." I was trying to go for "bonne nuit."

2. From xlxhadoukenxlx: