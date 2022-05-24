21 people share the funniest lie they ever told a parent tell their kid.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the funniest lie you've heard a parent tell their children?" people were ready to reveal the most hilarious way they've witnessed a mom or dad bend the truth to get their kid to behave. Yes, the 17-year-old family golden retriever really did go retire at the farm!
My father always said the animals on the side of the road were just taking a nap since the road was warm. - ThatLurkerGuy
I dated a girl who had a job at McDonalds a while back. One mother with two kids came in and ordered a regular set with two kid's meals. I guess that at this McDonalds, there were frequently items that corporate was testing, so this woman ordered some sort of "healthy" kid's meal that had apple slices instead of fries, and milk or chocolate milk instead of soda.