21 people share the funniest lie they ever told a parent tell their kid.

While it's usually best to be as honest as possible with your kids, sometimes it's necessary to sprinkle a story with a bit of fiction....

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the funniest lie you've heard a parent tell their children?" people were ready to reveal the most hilarious way they've witnessed a mom or dad bend the truth to get their kid to behave. Yes, the 17-year-old family golden retriever really did go retire at the farm!

1.

My father always said the animals on the side of the road were just taking a nap since the road was warm. - ThatLurkerGuy

2.