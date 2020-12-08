It's safe to say that 2020 isn't the best year for anyone, but if you're someone who looks for silver linings in the mountain of fiery garbage and chaos, we have all learned a lot...Whether it was spending more time with family, a new career path, a rediscovered interest in your home or a newfound interest in compulsive baking of bread, we all probably have at least one teeny, tiny, shred of glimmer that is a good thing that happened since March. With so many people out of work and losing loved ones, 2020 was undoubtedly tragic. Zoom birthday parties and reunions, virtual holidays, first dates via FaceTime and navigating a lot of loneliness, uncertainty and fear--we all discovered a lot about our relationships, careers, homes or daily routine. Now more than ever, this New Year's Eve will be about looking forward and celebrating the good things that came from the heap of bad things.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a positive thing that happened to you because of quarantine?" people were ready to share the inspiring, exciting, or uplifting things that came out of 2020.1. I graduated high school. I'm in my 30's. - auntytabby 2. Finally got out of a toxic friend group - DB4Chaser 3. I lost 40 pounds - _alifel 4. I got off my butt and applied to grad school! - howbluethesea 5. Lost weight, got a new job, paid off 30k in loan debt, found a great relationship - iamnotsexyatall 6. Lots of thinking & decided to move across the country to better myself and finally live life how I want to. - EasternChica 7. Discovered my writing style for poems - authorsage 8. Got covid, haven’t drank since I tested positive which I’m now on day 21 sober and losing weight and eating a little better - leohmygawd 9. Caught up on a lot of shows I've been meaning to watch. It's helped keep my sane. - Catastray 10. Picked up painting again. - food_and_fluffs 11. I finally picked up an instrument. The banjo, whose music I've really come to enjoy in the past year or so. - DrSwimmy 12. More sleep - detectivefinite 13. My dad and I started getting along better and now I like being home. Before covid, I always went out because I didn’t want to be here. - Yilishabae19 14. Got out of the most toxic relationship of my life, stopped weed after 15 years, lost 20kg doing keto, deactivated my Facebook, and started to learn ukelele and guitar. - mofuthyomu 15. Quit nicotine :) - Jugg3rnaut85 16. I managed to get my finances in order and for the first time in my life, I'm saving money. - anteru 17. More time w my dog - Wild_Cheesecake6819 18. My fiancee and I had to postpone our wedding another year so we bought a house and puppy instead! - SlaveNumber23 19. I made an amazing little baby. I win. Super proud dad over here - lordofthunder95 20. I got the courage to go to therapy. Problems weren’t quarantine related though. And I love having more time for all my crafting hobbies. - ja599 21. After a 4 year hiatus, just got re-admitted to college to finish out my final year - onebandonesound