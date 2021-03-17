21 people share the 'green flags' that let them know their partner was 'the one.'

While most of us are familiar with the blaring red flags that can creep into an early relationship and warn you into swiftly bailing, what about the signs that you might have found someone really special?

It can be painfully easy to blatantly ignore red flags especially if you fall for the trap that someone could eventually change, but it's always best to follow your instincts and trust your gut. The "honeymoon phase" of a new relationship can make people brush away all the warning signs that a relationship is fully doomed, but it's just as important to also listen to the "green flags" that enter into the rose-colored glasses of a new fling. Taking note of all of the positive and inspiring things about the person you're potentially falling in love with can set a solid foundation of respecting and appreciating your partner.

Of course, it's probably not healthy to be constantly updating a thorough pros and cons list of every person from a dating app that you meet for a 2-for-1 Taco Tuesday, paying close attention to who people actually are versus what you want or expect them to be is incredibly helpful. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some GREEN flags early on in dating that the relationship should become serious?" people were ready to share the good signs that pop up in the early stages of romance.