21 people share what happened at the most awkward wedding they ever attended.

Weddings aren't always the stunningly smooth, gorgeous celebrations every couple ready to say "I do" hopes (and pays) for. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most awkward thing you've seen go down at a wedding?" people were ready to share the hilarious, uncomfortable, or overall cringe-worthy moments they've witnessed at a wedding.
Wedding photographer here. Easily the worst was when the father of the groom, apparently entirely sober, gave a 10-minute toast that devolved into openly complaining that his son got to have sex with the bride and he didn't.
And this wasn't a mistimed joke about how pretty she was, this was a full-on lament about growing old and how women didn't find him attractive anymore and that all he wanted was to take his daughter-in-law to bed.