21 people share what happened at the most awkward wedding they ever attended.

Avoid eye contact with the mother-in-law in a white gown, don't indulge the tipsy Best Man relishing in a ten minute long NSFW toast, and nod politely when the bride asks if the cold chicken she spent thousands of dollars on was delicious...

Weddings aren't always the stunningly smooth, gorgeous celebrations every couple ready to say "I do" hopes (and pays) for. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the most awkward thing you've seen go down at a wedding?" people were ready to share the hilarious, uncomfortable, or overall cringe-worthy moments they've witnessed at a wedding.

1.

Wedding photographer here. Easily the worst was when the father of the groom, apparently entirely sober, gave a 10-minute toast that devolved into openly complaining that his son got to have sex with the bride and he didn't.