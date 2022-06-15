21 people share the minor confession they're finally ready to share.

What is some small, hilarious, or delightfully petty tea you're currently carrying around?

When a Reddit user asked, "Whats is a (minor) confession you would like to make today?" people were eager to reveal a teeny, tiny secret they'd only share with strangers of the internet.

1.

I didn't attend one of my courses when I was studying abroad in Spain. I looked for the classroom on day one, couldn't find it, just didn't go for the rest of the semester. They chalked it up to an administrative error and i got full credit for the program. - takethecannoIi

2.

Most of the time when I go to the bathroom at work I don't actually have to go to the bathroom, I just wanna sit down for 5 minutes and not get bitched at for it. - crucifix_peen

3.