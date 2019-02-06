21 people share the most hurtful thing doctors have said to them. Bring on the painkillers.

In theory, going to the doctor should be one of the few times you can count on a professional and emotionally safe experience. But sadly, since doctors are also human beings prone to side-stepping tact and engaging in uncomfortable, and sometimes inappropriate joking, even a seemingly routine check-up can turn into a nightmare if you have a doctor with a loose mouth.

In a recent Reddit thread commenters shared the most hurtful things medical professionals have said to them, and these are bad enough a certified therapist might need to be called in to contextualize the trauma.

1. stooble got the worst kind of pep talk.

"I went to get a lump on my groin checked out, and had to remove my underpants. The doctor started a whole speech about "size isn't everything", which isn't what I went there for."

2. CurryMuncher_ was gaslit on paper.