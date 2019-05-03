21 people share their most embarrassing verbal slip-ups. If only our brains had autocorrect!

We all have those moments where something comes out of our mouths that we immediately wish we could incinerate mid air, send back in time and explode into a black hole.

There's a reason we're taught as children to think before we speak, but every once in awhile our brains and lips betray us and something completely unintentional comes out instead. Luckily, they can also be hysterical.

When Richard Osman, British comedian and TV presenter tweeted his experience with the all-too-familiar world of word vomit, others were quick to sympathize. Shout out to everyone who has ever said, "you too" to a waiter who says, " enjoy," or a doctor who says, "get well soon," these are much worse...

Talking to two contestants. I got caught between saying “Good luck guys” and “Good luck gents”, and ended up saying “Good luck gays”. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 2, 2018

Oh, Richard. This is amazing.

1.