21 people share their reactions to seeing a S.O. naked for the first time. 'That's a penis!'

Sex and nudity are an important part of any romantic relationship, but for all the fun and intimacy they provide, there's also bound to be some awkwardness.
Modern dating is difficult enough with all the swiping, ghosting, and insanely expensive wedding trends, but sex is its own brand of complicated. It's one of the most vulnerable and raw experiences we share as humans and even if the first time isn't necessarily good, it's usually always remembered.
Whether it's your first time ever having sex, or you've been around the block more times than you remember, the first time with a new person can make anyone understandably nervous. A Reddit user recently asked the question, "What was your reaction after seeing your S.O. naked for the first time?" and the internet definitely delivered. Between adorably romantic confessions from couples who are still in love to word-vomit observations about boobs, Reddit is feeling sexy with nudity memories this cuffing season.
1. At least there's a happy ending for "thoroughlybaked."
I fell asleep. No, seriously. We had went out for dinner/drinks. Back to her place. Told me she wanted to hop in the shower. Stripped down in her bedroom, winked at me, and went to the bathroom. I fell asleep on her bed because I had drank too much at dinner from being nervous.
5 years on we're married with 2 kids. So despite the initial disappointments, it managed to work out.
2. Classic reaction, "Geeseinfection."
Whoa, that's a penis.
3. Oh no, "darudest_sandstorm."
I actually started laughing, but she thought I was laughing at her, so I had to carefully explain I was laughing at the fact of how lucky I was.
4. Aw, "Sentientlife."
Embarrassingly mumbled "Am I dreaming?"
She laughed very hard at me.
5. Sometimes "cute," isn't the right word choice, "twilighttruth."
When my husband first saw my boobs, he said, "They're cute!" I wasn't sure what to make of that.
6. Aw, "rainbowfox65687."
I was honestly shocked, I've never seen a penis before and asked if I could touch it and was quite a sissy. Everytime I see his body, I am so thankful to have such an amazing man in my life.
7. Someone please give, "Anonnymush" an award.
I actually remember the precise moment I saw her naked the first time. I thought "I am going down on this woman every day till she makes me stop"
8. Astute observations from, "sailorscouts."
I giggled and blurted out, “You have red pubes! I like them!!!” And now we are married six years later.
9. Big asses = wedding bells for "Taste_of_Burning."
In all the weeks of shit talking and dirty flirting building up to that moment, I couldn't say anything out loud, couldn't even think in a normal inner voice. All I could muster was a whisper of a thought, and the only words I could think were "oh, wow".
My second thought was "Damn, she got a big ass".
We've been married for 7 years.
10. First time jitters for, "omg_really"...
We were both virgins. "That will never, ever fit".
11. Virtual reality for, "A_GuyThatDoesStuff."
Holy shit! I am actually seeing boobs and a vagina that's not on my computer screen.
12. Don't be too hard on yourself, "sleepyleo_"
I remember thinking he had the most perfect penis I’ve ever seen. It was like a movie star dick. Wish I could’ve reciprocated better but I have breast reduction scars all on my boobs so his first reaction was probably more like “oh..” lol
13. "m0lliefuckitch" likes them uncut.
Ding dong was unsnipped and it was the first one I’d seen like that and I thought it was so interesting and cute
14. "Moni6674" found a work of art.
He was just so fit and handsome. I wasn't used to it. Muscular, almost like a sculpture. He also had the best looking derriere I'd ever seen in my life. I told him "Damn are you hot! That's going to take some getting used to." He just smiled. (4 yrs later, we are still together)
15. "Unclejay74" and his wife should write porn scripts...
The first time I saw my wife (who I started dating back in 1993, married in 1996, and am still with this to day) naked...the first words that came out of my mouth were "Holy Fucking Tanlines, Tinkerbell."
Her response was to smile, walk over to the bed, lean over on it, and say, "If you don't like the tan lines on my ass...get behind me and do something to turn them red to match the rest."
Made me love her even more than I already did.
16. Some of us aren't so romantic, "CarsonWentzsACL."
Me the first time I saw her naked: "Wow boobs"
Me 8 years later when I see her naked: "Wow boobs"
17. Holiday romance for "JaniePage."
'Oh my God, it's Christmas.'
Borrowed that line from Sherlock, and also said it out loud.
18. Simple and sweet, "berandom1984."
I said. "Holy fuck! You are sexy as hell!"
Married now.
19. We all have our own unique first times, "PMmeYrSideSmallBoob.
I told her "hi, I want a private lap dance" and showed her a 20 bill
20. This is really cute, "Tenehemia."
Fireworks exploding in my mind.
And then laughter from both of us as we realized we have a nearly identical birthmark in the same spot.
21. Now everyone's curious, "Raibean."
“That’s the prettiest dick I’ve ever seen. I wouldn’t mind getting dick picks if more dicks looked like that.”
Happy naked winters!