21 people share things the internet killed that they miss. R.I.P., books.

The internet is a wonderful cyber space where we all spent way too much time. It has made all of our lives dramatically easier as we can deliver our friends a message in seconds, call a car to our exact location without using our voice, and scroll through the joy of memes. If ancient people saw how we live now, they would assume we all signed deals with the devil in exchange for dark magical powers.

Between Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Youtube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and Twitter--most of us don't realize how important the internet is to our everyday existence. Our bosses can be in constant communication with us, the family group chat can't be ignored, and dating is a whole lot harder. While life is a more efficient now, it's nice to look back and remember the time when you had to drive to a store if you wanted to watch a movie instead of mindlessly scrolling through the complicated web of Netflix from your couch.