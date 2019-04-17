21 people share the most useless facts they know. Koalas have two penises.

We all have a few useless bits of information that tends to cling to our brains better than important dates or phone numbers. There's always that one friend who has to point out that tomato is actually a fruit, but not all of us would totally crush a round of Jeopardy. In an era where "alt-facts" are thrown around as truth, sometimes it's difficult to know what is real.

When a recent Reddit user asked, "what is the most useless fact you know?" the internet was prepared to pull out their most interesting nuggets of truly useless knowledge. Indulge, scholars!

1. This is amazing, "Lauri1605."

When penguins don't know if the water is safe they push their mates in it to check.

2. Woah, "13db."