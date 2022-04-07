21 people share the worst dating advice anyone has ever given them.

The only thing worse than swiping through a pile of cursed dating apps in search of a person who you can endure more than five minutes of coffee shop conversation with is having to listen to someone give you unhinged, out-of-touch and toxic romantic advice...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst relationship advice you've ever heard?" people were ready to share the worst dating advice anyone has ever given them.

1.

To test how much they’d fight for me with petty remarks and ultimatums. Kind of like “you didn’t say you missed me” or, “if you don’t come by today then I’ll have to move on.” I did not listen to them, and I’m glad I didn’t. - milkbreadsimp

2.

"Love means never having to say you're sorry." ...That's the dumbest, 1970s, movie tag-line sh*t I've ever heard. - J_David_Settle_1973

3.

Have a baby with them - ForkShirtUp

4.