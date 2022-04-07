21 people share the worst dating advice anyone has ever given them.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst relationship advice you've ever heard?" people were ready to share the worst dating advice anyone has ever given them.
To test how much they’d fight for me with petty remarks and ultimatums. Kind of like “you didn’t say you missed me” or, “if you don’t come by today then I’ll have to move on.” I did not listen to them, and I’m glad I didn’t. - milkbreadsimp
"Love means never having to say you're sorry." ...That's the dumbest, 1970s, movie tag-line sh*t I've ever heard. - J_David_Settle_1973
Have a baby with them - ForkShirtUp
“You can fix him.” - Rina_Bambina